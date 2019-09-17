Bismarck man gets 2 years in prison for Mandan Walmart attack

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A man who used needle-nose pliers in an attack at a Walmart store in Mandan has been sentenced to spend two years in prison.

Hilario Flores pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and terrorizing Monday. South Central District Judge Gail Hagerty sentenced the 25-year-old Bismarck man to concurrent five-year sentences with three years suspended.

Flores attacked a vendor at the store Aug. 9 after the man accused Flores of stealing. The vendor had a puncture wound to the head that required stitches, among other injuries. About 100 people were evacuated from the store after the attack.

Flores fled following the attack and was arrested five days later after police received tips from the public.

