Bismarck man was in popular Netflix series ‘Tiger King’

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

For anyone who’s seen the Netflix show Tiger King, you know it’s a huge hit and has been quite the distraction during the pandemic. One North Dakota man recently tweeted that HE was in the Tiger King series…for about three seconds.

Jason Bohrer used to work on Capitol Hill. During that time he got a chance to hold a tiger cub.
To his surprise, years later he noticed his cameo in the popular Netflix series. Bohrer says it gave him a good chuckle and the show has been a great way to get people’s minds off of COVID-19.

“There was just a notice that went out that you could go downstairs and this guy had tiger cubs and I thought that would be something my kids would like is a picture of tiger cubs,” said Bohrer.

He says he might even still have that same sweater he was wearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"

Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Boy's Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Golf"

Gooseneck Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gooseneck Hiring"

Video of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video of Hope"

ND Unemployment

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Unemployment"

Tiger King Cameo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Cameo"

50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 (Virtual) Dates in 50 States"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Turtle Mountain Hemp

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Mountain Hemp"

Dispatcher Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dispatcher Week"

YWCA

Thumbnail for the video titled "YWCA"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/16"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/16"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge