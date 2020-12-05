Bismarck-Mandan first responders team up with Salvation Army to “Help Rescue Christmas”

It’s the season of giving, and while normally you’d probably see Santa outside of some of your local stores ringing the bell asking for donations for the local Salvation Army, Saturday brought something a little different.

The Salvation Army has teamed up with local first responders to help collect donations. Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs, you name it, came out to ring the bell and collect donations at a variety of local stores. This year’s theme is “Help Rescue Christmas,” and donations will be used to meet the greatest needs within our area.

“The Salvation Army gives back so much to our community,” said Officer Jen Rewald of the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, who was collecting donations outside of Scheels in Bismarck. “They’re always there when people are in need of help and it’s something that we can do to give back to them.”

First responders posted up with the iconic Salvation Army red kettle at the entrance of Bismarck and Mandan Walmart stores, Scheels and Mandan Dan’s Supermarket. The Salvation Army will continue to have red kettles posted at store entrances throughout the holiday season.