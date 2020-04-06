Bismarck non-profit hosts virtual gift card drive for community

Supporting local businesses is essential during this pandemic. One way to do that is by purchasing gift cards.

Tracy’s Sanctuary House is a home away from home for people from out of town whose loved ones are in the hospital. The organization is hoping to collect 150 gift cards from local businesses each week. Those cards would be used as gifts for their guests at the Sanctuary House, while also giving a needed boost to businesses.

“It’s just great to see how many people want to help these businesses in this time of need and I just feel like this was just the best way to do it. I’ve been doing it personally and I think we’re seeing a trend of other people just want to help and so I think this is a win-win for everyone,” said Kelsey Zottnick, Executive Director of Tracy’s Sanctuary House.

Zottnick says the money raised this week will be used to purchase $15 gift cards From Boneshaker Coffee for the guests.

If you would like to gift a guest of Tracy’s a cup of coffee, you can click the ticket link on this event to donate. Or, add $15 (or any amount) to your order while in the drive-thru at Boneshaker’s.

If you’d like to donate directly to Tracy’s Sanctuary House go here.

