Bismarck non-profit supports the health of veterans and the community

Team Red, White & Blue is an organization in Bismarck that uses physical and social activities to enrich the lives of veterans.

We spoke to the State Coordinator to learn more about how the group benefits not only veterans but the community, too.

“We believe there’s no better way than to get to know a veteran than to sweat with them,” said Thea Jorgensen, Chapter Captain/State Coordinator for Team RWB.

She says sweating because that’s what they do — literally. Using exercise equipment like rowing machines, Team Red, White & Blue participates in nationwide virtual challenges with other chapters to keep its vets active, and members of the public too.

“A lot of our activities focus on working out. Kind of struggling together. That camaraderie you build in the military, you know, embracing ‘The suck,’ because what you’re doing sucks. But you know ultimately that there is a purpose and a mission and you’re getting through it together,” said Thea.

That’s why Jennifer Jorgensen, a member of the public, participates in the challenges– to show her support for the military.

“There’s a lot of challenges that you can do and you can adapt and be a part of something without feeling super competitive and you might win some prizes, show some pride for the military, for your country and your state,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer says even though she’s not in the military, showing up for challenges physically means supporting them mentally, too.

“I love it because it’s about military and veterans, community and fitness, and what comes with that is mental health. Me personally, I’m currently in a battle myself with depression. So I gain weight, I’m very passionate about helping others not feel this way,” said Jennifer.

Jennifer has been volunteering with the Bismarck chapter seven years now and says she loves being a part of Team Red, White & Blue to help veterans feel a little more human after serving in the military.

“I love that we can be a person to welcome them back into civilian life,” said Jennifer.

Team Red, White & Blue is completely free for veterans and the community. You can find out more here.