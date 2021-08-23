Bismarck nurses, community members protest mandatory vaccinations

In Bismarck, about 40 people — made up of nurses and other members in the community — publicly voiced their opinion on mandatory workforce vaccinations.

The FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccination was announced on Monday, but some nurses don’t want to take the vaccine.

And those gathered at 9th and Broadway held signs containing messages about freedom and their opposition to mandatory vaccinations.

Some of the people who protested said it should be up to an individual’s own decision if they want to get one. Some of the drivers who passed by honked their horns in support.

“The more we get visibility and the more people that see that there are people willing to fight for this and you get these kinds of honks, we’re hoping to get more and more every time. Just the support of people, that’s how you build strength by numbers,” said Coty Sicele.

Those in attendance said they’re hoping their protests will keep other companies and organizations from implementing mandates.