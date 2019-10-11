Bismarck Police K9 Calendar Up for Sale

BISMARCK — What started as a going-away present for one Bismarck Police Officer has turned into a fundraiser.

The Bismarck K9 calendar is back for its fifth year, by popular demand. All four dogs: Bala, Mesa, Titan and Echo make an appearance throughout the months.

And it’s all to raise money for the BPD K9 program.

Last year they raised about $1,800, and it was used to keep the dogs and their handlers up-to-date in training, something Sergeant Lyle Sinclair said their budget couldn’t otherwise cover.

The Bismarck Police K9 Handler said, “It’s nice to have a little extra leeway. I mean the department budget is tight with our training because it’s not only K9 but every officer, SWAT, bomb, etc. trying to go to training. So it’s limited funds obviously, and we have to be prudent and it’s nice to have something dedicated just for us.”

Sergeant Sinclair wouldn’t show us the July picture. He said it’s worth the surprise. The calendars are for sale at KT Animal Supply for $9.99 apiece.