Bismarck Police: Watch Where You Park Your Boat

Bismarck – With the first day of fall just two weeks from today, many people are gearing up for the colder months ahead.

And that includes boat owners.

The Bismarck Police are reminding you that street parking rules also apply to boats, whether it’s connected to a vehicle or not.

Owners must move their boat once every 48 hours to avoid a fine.

Even if that means driving it around the block and parking it in the same spot.

But, you only have a small window to keep your boat on the street as city law states for safety reasons, boats can’t be parked on the street from December 1st through March 31st.

“After December 1st, campers and boats aren’t allowed to be parked on a residential street, if people do leave them on the street, especially during the winter months, snowplows have to work around them then it ends up being a snow-bank around that vehicle, it starts to reduce the road width, and then becomes a safety issue for other vehicles,” said Bismarck Police Traffic Commander Jeff Solemsass.

He adds after December 1st, owners could be fined up to $150.00 per day and have their boat towed to the impound lot– where additional fees could pile up.