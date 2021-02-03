Bismarck restaurants prepare for the Big Game

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Not everyone is celebrating the Big Game from the comfort of their homes this year. Now that covid risk levels are lower, more people are venturing out to bars and restaurants to celebrate game day.

Management at Stonehome Brewing Company says they’re happy to have people in for the Big Game after all that’s happened this year with the pandemic. They say they’ll be following all safety guidelines and be at 85 percent capacity. They have 32 beers to choose from, and of course, 17 big screens to watch the Big Game on.

Toby Kuhn, Kitchen Manager at Stonehome says, “We’re super excited to see as many faces as we can. We’re super appreciative of all the support we’ve got from the community, the owners, and everyone around that comes to see us here. We’re excited to sell as many wings and pizzas as possible and give everyone a nice full stomach and enjoy the game.”

Stonehome is located at 1601 N 12th street in Bismarck.

