Bismarck State College begins rapid testing for students and faculty

Bismarck State College held its first COVID 19 rapid testing on Thursday after they lowered its COVID-19 risk level from high to moderate last week.

There are a few factors that played into this decision, one of them being the near-zero positivity rate that’s lasted several weeks.

There are a total of 3,400 students at BSC, including on campus and online students. At the moderate risk level, visitation between students living in the same hall is allowed. Seating capacity in the Mystic Marketplace increased from 50 to 65%. And capacity in other areas increased from 25 to 50%.

The Dean of Current Emerging Technology, Mari Volk says she’s excited to see campus filling back up again and encourages students to get tested.

Volk says, “It’s very simple its a self swab. you don’t have anybody sticking a swab up your nose. It’s simple, fairly painless, you swab yourself, hand me the swab, ill run the test for you and

you should get results within 15-20 minutes.”

The pandemic has also helped some student get hands on experience.

Since Bismarck State College lowered the COVID-19 risk level from high to moderate, they’ve taken advantage of the pandemic and used it as a learning tool.

Volk says testing students and faculty for the COVID-19 virus has given medical students hands-on experience. BSC has a medical laboratory technician program so the rapid testing done on campus gives students a chance to learn good lab practices prior to getting into their clinicals.

Volk ays, “We also have a lot of our former students come back and help us out so it also exposes our former students to a pandemic and they can help our current with any questions they might have.”

BSC began rapid testing for all students and faculty Thursday and will continue testing on Thursdays until further notice.