Bismarck State College stops funding for international training program but plans to keep it going

The drop in oil prices caused a stop to an energy education program at Bismarck State College this fall, but that won’t stop the program from continuing its mission.

In 2018, BSC contracted with the National Power Academy to provide training and education to students in Saudi Arabia.

118 students were actively involved and trained in careers like electrical technicians, renewable energy technicians, and transmission operators.

BSC’s Vice President of Operations, Rebecca Collin says, they’re hopeful they can keep providing training.

Collins explains, “We learned how to do education on a global stage in a big global arena. with some of the largest energy companies we gained a lot of experience that we can go forward and continue this.”

Collins says they’re in a discovery phase to determine the best path for Bismarck State College moving forward.

They expect to have a more definitive plan in place by March 1st this year.

