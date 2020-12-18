Bismarck Toys for Tots needs your help to reach its goal

As the holiday season continues, so do the initiatives for those in need.

The annual holiday toy drive that helps struggling families looks different this year. The pandemic has put a damper on many things and Toys for Tots is one of them.

KX News met with a volunteer of a Bismarck organization to learn what their needs are.

One volunteer from Bismarck has been helping organize toys for the last two years now. He says they’ve had some private donors this year but the shelves are looking bare. So far they have helped close to 2,000 children, but they’re hoping to reach more.

Terry Bender says it’s due to shutdowns and layoffs, people who used to donate are now needing the donations.

Terry says, “With the pandemic and everything, a lot more people have been at home, not being able to work, not having enough money. So we’ve been trying to help as many as we can. There have been a lot more people that we’ve had to help this year.”

Bender says the organizers of Toys for Tots in Bismarck are hosting a fundraiser this weekend as one last push to get more toys because they don’t want to leave any child without a gifts.

The event organizers say they are on track to help 4000 kids this year and need more toys for the 10 to 17-year-old range.

For information on how you can donate or attend the fundraiser go here.