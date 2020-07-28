Bismarck woman wins a free smile makeover

One Bismarck woman is the lucky winner of a smile makeover. Feil Orthodontics ran a Mother’s Day Free Smile contest and Laura Henkelman won.

A longtime Bismarck resident, Henkelman is known for her smile. She was a cheerleader as a young adult and today, her career allows her to cheer students on. For many years, she wanted orthodontic care but kept choosing to wait. So her two daughters, Ava and Elise, decided to end the waiting and nominated her in the Feil Orthodontics contest.

“Smiling is something that really can say things without saying words and so I guess,

something like this just– it makes you feel confident again,” said Henkelman.

Tuesday was her first official consultation and she’s looking forward to starting her orthodontic journey next week.