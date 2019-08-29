Bismarck’s Britta Curl reflects on 2019 NCAA Championship

Since the last time KX spoke to Bismarck Hockey sensation Britta Curl, she has added another title to her jammed packed trophy case. KXMB caught up with the 2019 NCAA Champion.

Championships and winning that’s all Britta Curl knows. Back in March, her title with the Wisconsin Badgers just adds another layer to the 19-year-old’s legacy.

“Winning a national championship is something that you grow up dreaming of and envisioning in your head,” says NCAA Champion Britta Curl. “But I don’t think anything came close to actually doing it.”

Curl made a huge impact on the ice for the University of Wisconsin. She scored 22 goals along with 11 assists. She just the eighth Badger to score 20 plus goals as a freshman.

“I knew I had the ability,” Curl says. “I didn’t really expect much this coming season. I started on the 4th line and was more of a role player, but a couple of weeks in, my role grew and I was able to produce more.”

When it comes to the college level, Curl said she sensed this was the most selfless team she’s played with. This group has a chance to repeat. Curl has a chance to be one of the most decorated hockey players in the country.

“Obviously people have watched me grow up and play and win state championships and now the National championship,” says Curl. “I think I’m really blessed to be able to be on these teams and to be able to be successful.”

Since the title, Curl has been training with the U22 Select team USA and says that even though an NCAA title is sweet… she’s chomping at the bit to get back on the ice.

“I try to focus on the present right now,” Curl says. “Getting better, and I have a lot of things I want to accomplish, so I’m nowhere close to being done.”

Curl has returned to Madison where she begins fall camp and her pursuit of a repeat championship.