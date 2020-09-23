Bismarck man opens up about the ‘stigma’ of pumpkin spice

The Pumpkin Spice season is back and there are many delectable foods and drinks associated with the spice. We spoke with a man who opens up about the ‘stigma’ of Pumpkin Spice.

The stigma attached to pumpkin spice and specifically the latte is that it’s a drink for women but a Bismarck man is ready to defy that stereotype.

Nyk Edinger is a hardcore Pumpkin Spice fan.

After trying the drink for the first time last year, he says he got rude comments about it on social media. Saying he’s not manly if he drinks this yummy autumn blend. But that’s far from the truth. This dark metal musician says the spice is an extension of his manliness. He says, “Outside of drinking your coffee pure black there’s no other drink that is manly as pumpkin spice.”

And he’s not the only one who feels this way that’s why he and his friend started a Facebook group called AMPS — Absolut Men for Pumpkin Spice.

“It was formed to not only give support to men who do drink the spice but also to fight against the anti-spicists and spicephobes in the world who just do nothing but ridicule and call us names,” says Edinger.

The group also welcomes women who support men who love the spice. Nyk says, “I was actually surprised at how many men came forward and said ‘Hey actually I drink pumpkin spice but I go through the drive-through because I don’t want anyone to see me.”

But Nyk just walks right in with no fear and boldly orders his favorite drink. City Brew store manager Emily Maher says, “We got it in about 2 or 3 weeks ago and ever since then he’s been coming at it and he’s been loving it.”

Despite the stereotype–male or female– there is no shame in the pumpkin spice game.

Edinger says flavors like pumpkin cream or pumpkin pie are not flavors you want to be seen drinking just the pumpkin spice.

