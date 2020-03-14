Blood donations still needed during coronavirus pandemic

Store shelves for toilet paper aren’t the only shelves running low. Blood banks are struggling to keep a four-day supply of blood on their shelves. They’re currently running on around a two day supply.

Teresa Johnson, a donor recruiter for Vitalant, said if you are feeling 100 percent healthy, they need you to get out and donate. Just like any other time, if you are feeling under the weather, you will not be allowed to give blood.

The staff will also ask whether you’ve been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, or if you’ve been to certain countries.

Johnson wants to remind people this is NOT a blood-borne illness.

“They are saying it’s very unlikely that you would receive the coronavirus through a blood donation. You can feel very comfortable coming to donate at any of our blood drives because we do have a safe, sterile environment. We are disinfecting chairs as well as surfaces between donors,” said Johnson.

To find out if you’re eligible, click here.