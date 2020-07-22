‘Blu on Broadway’ bringing more than affordable housing to Minot

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

New construction is officially on its way to Broadway in Minot.

Contractors and city officials broke ground Tuesday on the Blu on Broadway housing project.
It’s a low-to-moderate-income housing project that will add more than 40 apartment units to South Broadway.

The city is using less than $5 million of federal grant money to guarantee affordable housing for the next 20 years. We spoke to one person who says the new project will also be good for business owners.

“Many of the commercial tenants find it very resourceful to be in a mixed-use building where they already have given tenant base and people that are supporting their businesses,” said McKenzy Olson, VP of Marketing, EPIC Companies.

The project is expected to be complete next summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Blu on Broadway Groundbreaking

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Art of Fielding

Avoid Moving Scams

Flood Project Update

Teachers & COVID-19

Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Students & COVID-19

'No Fair' Sale

Next for Bike Club

Innovative Education

Reading Grant

Team Red White & Blue

WW2 Bombers

DOCR & COVID-19

Country Club crash VO

Amber's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/21

NDC 7/21

Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Bisman Power of 100 NPCA

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss