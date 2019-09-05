‘Blu on Broadway’ is one step closer to breaking ground

The new complex would provide low-to-moderate income housing to people struggling to meet current rent prices in the Magic City. And it’s something the city’s been struggling with since the oil boom.

Building apartments that are low-to-moderate income has been a project the city has been working on since the beginning of this year. And they’re for people that city officials say are contributing to the economy.

“Low and moderate is not to say they’re not working,” said John Zakian, Minot’s national disaster resilience program manager. In fact, I hate to use this term, but a lot of people accurately now are describing tenants with these challenges as ‘working poor.’ I mean they are working, they just can’t afford the rents that others can afford.”

EPIC Companies submitted a proposal to build a 42-unit apartment on South Broadway. At the latest city council meeting, members approved a 10 million dollar project to move forward to the Natural Disaster Resilience Program.

Right now, there are about 260 people on the waiting list in Minot for a federal housing voucher to get into existing apartments.

The voucher allows a family to rent an apartment from a private owner in the community at a reduced price.

“And you go and rent at a private, not involved with N-D-R or other federal grants, privately owned apartment building and it goes for $950,” said Zakian. “The federal government pays $700, the tenant pays $250. So, that kind of exposes a big challenge when we’re talking about affordable apartments in Minot.”

And they’re hard to come by– only 19 vouchers were available last year.

City officials are hoping this latest project will help reduce the number of people on the waiting list.

They also hope the location will be helpful not only to new tenants due to the nearby businesses, but to the businesses themselves.

“I believe it will be a good opportunity for our store to have a little more community nearby and easy access to our pizzas and our facility,” said Sierra Adams, manager Papa Murphy’s.

The complex would be mixed-use meaning 80-percent of it is residential and 20-percent is commercial. If everything is approved, construction would start in 20-20

The city’s national disaster resilience program manager also said it’s difficult to find out how many apartments are available and how many are low-to-moderate income because of Minot’s population. It’s just below 40-thousand people so city officials don’t have access to the same resources that other cities in North Dakota do.

“You have all kinds of data from the Census Bureau,” Zakian added. “So Fargo, Bismarck and Grand Forks all have a tremendous leg-up on us in terms of knowing right at the tip of their hands, questions like yours.”

The next census will be done in 2020.