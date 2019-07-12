Blue Laws hit red light

Blue laws have had the green light for years, but now, things are about to change.

Since North Dakota became a state, residents have been barred from most shopping until noon on Sundays.

As of August 4th this year, that restriction ends, but not everyone is fond of the change. I hit the streets of Minot to see what local business owners think.

“Not for all the tea in China.”

That was the response from the owner of a local clothing store in Minot when I asked about opening her business on Sunday.

“I’m not opening on Sundays. I want that for family time. You know, I want to have a little fun on Sunday. What about going to the lake and fishing?” says Betty Fedorchak, owner of Esoterica in Minot.

And she’s not the only one. After August first, business owners and retails stores will be able to open whenever they want, including Sunday mornings. But the businesses we talked with plan to stay closed.

Sheri Lien said, “We are a small family owned business, and we will still be closed on Sundays.”

Although Lien’s Jewelry doesn’t plan to open Sunday mornings, she is still excited for other stores in the area.

“I know a lot of other business. It will be helpful for them and I know it will help a lot of people who have different work hours and just want to shop on those days.”

Now, I reached out to Dakota Square and Kirkwood Mall and they will open an hour earlier at 11 on Sundays. Target will open its doors at 7 and Walmart says it will also open Sunday mornings.