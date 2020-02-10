Bobcats hockey players bring cheer to kids in the hospital

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bobcats hockey players took a break from their usual routine today.

Monday morning, they brought stuffed animals to kids at CHI St. Alexius Children’s Hospital. Every one they handed out was donated by fans through a teddy bear toss, where fans throw new bears and other stuffed animals out on the ice.

“I’m really excited that we get to donate these teddy bears back to the kids and I’m really excited to put a smile on these kids’ faces,” said Sam Martel, a Bobcats hockey player.

So far, 320 stuffed animals have been collected for multiple children’s hospitals and organizations in town.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"

Phone Scam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Phone Scam"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunting"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge