Body of Valley City man missing for 5 weeks found in river

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Valley City man who had been missing for five weeks.

The body of Mark Davies was found Thursday in his vehicle, which was submerged in the Sheyenne River near a bridge about a mile north of Kathryn in eastern North Dakota.

Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaffin asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers earlier this week to lower the river so that crews could recover the vehicle.

The sheriff says it appears Davies was driving south on County Road 21 when his vehicle left the road and went into the river Aug. 23.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Class AAA, 9-Man

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, 9-Man"

Class AA, Class A

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AA, Class A"

DSU President

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU President"

Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Friday Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

GG

Thumbnail for the video titled "GG"

Dickinson Business Beat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Business Beat"

Cabinets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cabinets"

HH

Thumbnail for the video titled "HH"

Veteran

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran"

Heart River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart River"

BPS Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Program"

Lefse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lefse"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Rail Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rail Safety"

Alcohol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol"

Interior Sec

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interior Sec"

Caffe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caffe"

Body Recovered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body Recovered"

Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Overnight Lows With A Soggy Weekend Ahead"

High School Volleyball Sept. 26

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Sept. 26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss