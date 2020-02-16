Boneshaker Coffee Co. opens second location by the river

Boneshakers Coffee Company has opened the second location of its brewing business. It’s housed inside the 701 Cycle and Sport bicycle shop.

It’s a prime location for people who love the outdoors and a cup of joe because they are located along the Missouri River. Monday was the first day they were open in the new location and the manager says they have already seen an increase in foot traffic.

“It’s gonna be a lot different here. We have the outside seating in the summer months. We actually have, I see that there’s tables across the way so people can go over there. We do have some different ideas. We might be bringing in some ice cream over here and just kind of doing more of the fun things,” said Boneshakers General Manager Charlyne Kemmesat.

Kemmesat says she is excited to be a partner with 701 Cycle and Sport and is looking forward to more to come this summer.