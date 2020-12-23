Bottineau community spreads holiday cheer by caroling from their cars

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Dakotans are getting creative with how they spread holiday cheer this year.
From donating their time delivering meals, donating to local organizations– and finding a way to still go caroling.

“‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the hills, not a carol was heard, not even Jingle Bells. Covid’s still a thing, so let’s get in our car and sing. To the streets of town we’ll travel around with lights of joy shining all around,” Tory Statz, event organizer, said.

Dozen of carolers in Bottineau put their own twist on the traditional pastime.

They sang from their cars while stopping at the hospital, Good Samaritan and the senior citizen center. Some of them even decorated their cars.

Statz says it was important to add some joy to people who can’t spend the holidays with their loved ones.

“There’s been so many ups and downs, you know? Way more than a typical year should have and if we can keep some normalcy and some holiday spirit, with incorporating everybody in a safe way, that to me was what I wanted out of this the most,” Statz said.

Stats said she was thrilled an in tears with the number of people who showed up.

