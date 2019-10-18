Bottineau’s Oktoberfest Beer Walk this weekend

BOTTINEAU — Looking for something to do this weekend? Bottineau is having its Oktoberfest Beer Walk.

It’s this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 if purchased ahead of time.

That will get you into 15 different locations to stop and have a cold one.

All of the proceeds from the walk go to the Dakota College at Bottineau.

“All money raised goes to benefit the scholarships at DCB college for our students next year, which will bring new students to the area hopefully,” said Kelly Beaver, Bottineau chamber director.

