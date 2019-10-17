Bowman Co.’s Svihovec twins star in their respective sports

In Bowman County, two of the star athletes for the Bulldogs are the Svihovec twins.

Jill and Jacob Svihovec are both seniors on the volleyball and football teams, respectively. Not only are they leading their teams to the postseason, but both are also considered the play-callers when it comes to their sport.

Jacob at quarterback and Jill at setter.

When asked about there success, they say it runs in the family.

“They’re proud of Jacob, I mean, he’s been a great quarterback. They’ve been proud of me for setting up my team. We’ve been through great accomplishments.”

“Us two, we’ve been really competitive with each other since growing up from I guess even playing in the backyard, we’d always been competitive with the basketball in the front yard.”

Jill Svihovec and her volleyball team play at Lemmon on Oct. 22, while Jacob and the football team take on New Salem at 1 p.m. Saturday.