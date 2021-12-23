Boys Basketball: Beulah’s tough schedule an early test for a young team

Beulah’s boys basketball team is currently ranked sixth in the state, and their team is being tested early.

The Miners have a stretch of five non-region games to start the year with two coming against other top ten teams. Head coach Jeremy Brandt says the schedule is built that way on purpose, and with a young team it will allow his guys to grow early in the season in hopes of returning to the top of region seven.

“The good thing is we’re getting challenged obviously with good teams that we’re playing,” Brandt said. “So as the year goes on I don’t think, you know again with those younger kids, they’re not going to see that kind of pressure and whatnot that we’ve seen some of these first games with some of the level of competition we’re playing. I think historically that’s been good for us, because we’ve gotten better as the year goes on and that’s ultimately what we hope to do.”

The Miners return to the court in Minot on December 28 against Rugby.