Boys basketball: Our Redeemer’s looks to build on defensive side of the ball with young team

Our Redeemer’s boys basketball team is coming off a double-overtime thriller and a third-place finish in the Velva Invitational last weekend.

Coming into this season players said they were focusing on building their family dynamic between the returners and new players. Senior Zach Henrickson said he hopes to bring a big amount of energy to every practice while also improving on the fundamentals of basketball this season.

“The biggest thing is that we are going to have to work harder than everyone else,” Hendrickson said. “We don’t have much experience in varsity basketball so we are going to have to work harder and play sound defense to win games and that is what we are working on.”

The Knights are back on the court on Dec. 28 when they face Dickinson Trinity at 5:30 p.m. at the Minot State Dome in the Hoopster Classic.