Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck extends first-place lead; Century in three-way tie for second

In boys high school soccer, Bismarck and Century won their WDA counter matches on Sept. 12 at the Community Bowl.

In the first match, Bismarck faced Minot. Bismarck won, 2-0. Bismarck now leads the conference with 17 points, four points ahead of a three-way tie for second.

In the nightcap, Century faced Mandan. Century scored two goals in the first 10 minutes. The Pats added a third goal on free-kick. Nikko Helderop connected from about 30 yards out.

Century defeated Minot, 5-0. Century is tied with Jamestown and Legacy for second place with 13 points.

Legacy defeated Williston for the second time this season, 3-0.