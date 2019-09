In boys’ high school soccer, Bismarck High finished WDA play unbeaten after winning their last match of the regular season against Mandan on Sept. 26.

At the Community Bowl, Bismarck jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Mandan got on the board.

In the second period, Bismarck added three goals to win, 6-1.

Bismarck will be the No. 1 seed for the West Region Tournament on Oct. 5 and they have clinched a berth in the state tournament.