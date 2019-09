In boys high school soccer, Bismarck and Legacy played to a draw, while Mandan came up short against Minot on Sept. 5.

Neither Bismarck or Legacy could score as they played to a draw. Bismarck still remains at the top of the West standings with 11 points, while Legacy moved into a tie for second with Century with 10 points.

In Mandan, the Braves fought hard against Minot. The match was scoreless until the second half when Minot broke the tie with 6:30 minutes remaining.

Mandan lost, 1-ni.