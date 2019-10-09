Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck seeks third state title in five years

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bismarck boys soccer team is set to prove they belong as the No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

Head Coach Andy Foss liked the way his players finished against Century last weekend. The Demons came from behind to win the WDA title, 2-1.

The Demons prepare for Grand Forks Central, who Foss says is a great goal-scoring team. Luckily, Bismarck has one of the best goalkeepers in North Dakota in Easton Ford, who earned seven clean sheets this season.

“He understands the game really, really well,” says head coach Andy Foss. “He’s great with the ball at his feet, he’s confident in himself, the guys are confident in him.”

“I can play my game,” goalkeeper Easton Ford says. “I don’t have to do anything special. I just play for my teammates, and they play for me and it works well.”

Bismarck faces Grand Forks Central in the quarterfinals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Football"

Boys HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis"

Mandan Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Soccer"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

Plows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plows"

Snow Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Harvest"

Final Preps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final Preps"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do You Know Your Winter Watches And Warnings?"

Heart Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hospital"

Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow, Wind And Cold"

High School Volleyball Oct. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 8"

Grant Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Awarded"

Lung Illness Death Cases Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lung Illness Death Cases Rise"

Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge