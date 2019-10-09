Boys HS Soccer: Bismarck seeks third state title in five years

The Bismarck boys soccer team is set to prove they belong as the No. 1 seed at the state tournament.

Head Coach Andy Foss liked the way his players finished against Century last weekend. The Demons came from behind to win the WDA title, 2-1.

The Demons prepare for Grand Forks Central, who Foss says is a great goal-scoring team. Luckily, Bismarck has one of the best goalkeepers in North Dakota in Easton Ford, who earned seven clean sheets this season.

“He understands the game really, really well,” says head coach Andy Foss. “He’s great with the ball at his feet, he’s confident in himself, the guys are confident in him.”

“I can play my game,” goalkeeper Easton Ford says. “I don’t have to do anything special. I just play for my teammates, and they play for me and it works well.”

Bismarck faces Grand Forks Central in the quarterfinals.