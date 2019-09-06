Live Now
Boys HS Soccer: Century looking to take practice performance to matches

The Century Boy’s Soccer team has already seen their ups and downs this season.

After the first two weeks of the season, Century uncharismatically had a record 2-3. Since then the Pats have won two straight.

Head Coach Ryan Okerson has focused on getting more consistency out of his team every game. Players say they are pleased with how they’ve practiced so far this season, but it’s getting that success on the field for gameday that has been the challenge.

“We know the work that we got to put into practice is shown in the games too,” says Senior Jacob Schwarz. “So we got to do our best and make sure we’re executing our passes and getting shots on goal.”

“You fight with it all the time, no matter what team you’re coaching,” Head Coach Ryan Okerson says. “Getting these guys to go 100 percent and actually playing the way they’re going to play the game. We always tell them that the game should be the easy part.”

Century plays to Moorhead, Minn. for a match on Saturday.

