Boys HS Soccer: Legacy earns first-ever win against Century, Bismarck picks up first WDA win

History was made Aug. 22 at the Community Bowl, as the Legacy Sabers boys’ soccer team defeated the Century Patriots for the first time program history.

Legacy’s TJ Seidel scored the first goal with under five minutes left in the first period on a penalty kick. Century responded right back with a goal 60 seconds later. The score was 1-1 at the half.

In the second half, Legacy converted the match-winning goal on another penalty kick. TJ Seidel did the honors again.

Legacy won, 2-1.

In the game before, Bismarck High took care of Jamestown, 4-1. For the Demons, this is their first WDA win of the season, after tying with Minot on Tuesday.