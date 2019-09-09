Boys HS Soccer: Legacy’s newfound success due in part to goalkeeper

Legacy Soccer is off to its best start in program history and they can attribute some of that success to Goalkeeper Lucas Wiegel.

Legacy has only given up 5 goals this season, second-fewest in the WDA play. An amazing feat since they have played one more match than anyone else.

Weigel says he trained really hard the offseason to improve on his All-state campaign last season.

“We worked downstairs in the wrestling room actually,” says Goaltender Lucas Weigel. “Just getting different techniques done, getting our work in from the winter.”

“He helps solidify the defense,” Head Coach Tom Marcis says. “And they know in confidence that if they miss it, he’s right there behind them.”

Legacy’s next match is on the road against Williston on Thursday.

