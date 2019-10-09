Boys HS Soccer: Mandan looks to keep momentum going at State

The Mandan boys soccer team pulled off an upset over Jamestown to earn a spot in the state tournament.

The Braves come in as the No. 4 seed, but may have the biggest advantage over most teams this weekend: That is the home-field advantage.

This is the first time Mandan has made the state tournament when Mandan was also the host site. The Braves game plan on Thursday is the same as last week: Defend and find their chances late.

“It starts with defense,” says Senior Joe Schon. “And then picking up with that defense we transition to offense.”

“It’s a good team,” head coach Stephen Weston says. “They have some really quick players up top that are dangerous and we’re just going to look to play the same as Jamestown. Can we bring in the same performance, can it be the same level, and hopefully we see where it goes.”

Mandan faces West Fargo Sheyenne at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

