Boys HS Tennis: Century exceeded expectations this season

The Century Patriots boys’ tennis team hopes to continue their great play into the WDA Regional Tournament.

With a 4-2 record in the conference, the Patriots have played their way into the No. 3 seed.

Head coach Mike Kapp knows that his team has outperformed their expectations, but still have a lot of work for the all-important tournament.

“We’re still looking to improve because my goal is to always win the west region,” said Kapp. “So the goal is to take first and so that’s my goal, to keep on improving, work on things we need to improve on and get better every day.”

Century is set to face the Bismarck Demons on Thursday in quarterfinals of the tournament on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Tom O’Leary Courts.

