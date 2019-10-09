Boys HS Tennis: Century looks to upset Fargo South, Pitcher looks for individual championship

The Century boys tennis team will be the No. 3 seed out of the West for the state tournament.

The Patriots have some pretty talented singles players, including their top player Mason Pitcher. Mason won the WDA singles title in pretty impressive fashion. He only dropped four games in his four matches. Mason has a great shot to play for an individual singles title in Grand Forks.

“It’s definitely a lot tougher,” Pitcher said, “but I think I still have a pretty good shot. So I have to keep playing my best tennis. I’d say it’s probably even better than I thought it was going to be. I’ve been playing pretty good tennis. I’ve been doing what I want to do so I feel like it’s been a really good year for me.”

Century plays in Fargo South tomorrow at 10 a.m.

