Boys HS Tennis: Century’s Mason Pitcher eyes WDA singles title

As we take a closer look at the Century Patriots Tennis team, Mason Pitcher is poised for a WDA Singles title.

Pitcher is undefeated in No. 1 singles matches in the WDA for the Patriots and is 13-2 overall in singles matches.

Pitcher leads a Patriots team that finished third overall in the WDA Standings and reflects on the level of competition that could face him in the postseason.

“In the west, very good matches, very fun to play,” said Pitcher, senior. “But out in the East, there’s a couple of opponents out there that would go back and forth. I lost a couple out there, but we go back there too so it’s been very close, very fun.”

Pitcher and the Century Patriots opened up with Bismarck at the WDA Regional Tournament on Thursday.