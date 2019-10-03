Boys HS Tennis: Century’s Mason Pitcher eyes WDA singles title

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As we take a closer look at the Century Patriots Tennis team, Mason Pitcher is poised for a WDA Singles title.

Pitcher is undefeated in No. 1 singles matches in the WDA for the Patriots and is 13-2 overall in singles matches.

Pitcher leads a Patriots team that finished third overall in the WDA Standings and reflects on the level of competition that could face him in the postseason.

“In the west, very good matches, very fun to play,” said Pitcher, senior. “But out in the East, there’s a couple of opponents out there that would go back and forth. I lost a couple out there, but we go back there too so it’s been very close, very fun.”

Pitcher and the Century Patriots opened up with Bismarck at the WDA Regional Tournament on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mason"

Century Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Soccer"

Interior Sec.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interior Sec."

MSU Alum

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Alum"

Will

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will"

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/3"

Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Get Ready For The Temperature Roller Coaster Ride!"

Tasers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tasers"

Flu Shot Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shot Interview"

Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: 11-Year-Old Earns Cash By Operating Vending Machines"

Bismarck High Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Volleyball"

Chiari Malformation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chiari Malformation"

Winter Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Clothing"

Secretary of Interior Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of Interior Visit"

Veterans Cemetery Upgrade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Cemetery Upgrade"

Background Check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Background Check"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

911

Thumbnail for the video titled "911"

Montana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge