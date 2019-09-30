Boys HS Tennis: Legacy labeled presumptive favorite for WDA

The Legacy boys’ high school tennis team has enjoyed a large amount of success throughout the 2019 season.

Legacy has a 15-2 overall record and finished conference play at a perfect 6-0. Legacy is the presumptive favorites heading into the WDA Regional Tournament.

The players credit their depth as well as the time they have put in the offseason — from the rise of Corby Svihovic to other contributing players like senior’s Sean Joyce and Parker Krom.

“It’s been a pretty good season so far,” says senior Parker Krom. “A lot of the guys have put a lot of time and effort in the offseason and it’s really paid off. So we’ve kind of been going through doing our best, working hard at practice and it’s been paying off in the matches.”

As the one seed, Legacy will have an opening-round bye at the WDA Tournament Thursday.

