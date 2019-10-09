Boys HS Tennis: Legacy seniors reflect on last time playing with team

Legacy will be the No. 1 seed from the West for the fifth consecutive year.

Legacy captured the team tournament title last week, as they finished with an undefeated record in WDA play.

For Legacy, their success this year was a little surprising given they only have two seniors in the top six.

KX News spoke with seniors Parker Krom and Sean Joyce about what this season has meant to them.

“At the Minot Round Robin,” Krom said, “I played singles and it helped me get into the flow of getting my racket on the ball and keeping points in.”

“Overall,” Joyce said, “this is just such a great group of guys. It’s the best group of guys I could ask for and I’m sad to be leaving this year, but I’m glad that I could go out with the best.”

Legacy faces Fargo Davies on Thursday at 10 a.m.