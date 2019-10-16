Boy’s State Soccer: Bismarck advances to the championship game

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On day two of the NDHSAA State Soccer Tournament, Bismarck had a chance to get back to the championship game after missing out in 2018.

The Demons faced off against Fargo South, where the Bruins put on the pressure early, with two goals called back due to offside.

Bismarck scored on a penalty kick in the first half and added another in the second half to seal the win.

Next up, the Demons play at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a shot at the state title.

On the consolation side, Century beat Mandan 3-0 to advance to the finals against Grand Forks Central, which will be played at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

Boys State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys State Soccer"

Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 15th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Badge of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badge of Hope"

Trench Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trench Safety"

Farm Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farm Equipment"

Child Sex Assault Task Force

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child Sex Assault Task Force"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/15"

Band of Brothers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Band of Brothers"

High School Football 10.14.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football 10.14.19"

State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Soccer"

Shelter Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter Fundraiser"

Post Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Snow"

Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Sunflower Harvest 10-14-19"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 14th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/14"

Dunseith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunseith"

Unexpected friendship AM

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unexpected friendship AM"

Margeaux's Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Margeaux's Story"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge