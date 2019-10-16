Boy’s State Soccer: Bismarck advances to the championship game

On day two of the NDHSAA State Soccer Tournament, Bismarck had a chance to get back to the championship game after missing out in 2018.

The Demons faced off against Fargo South, where the Bruins put on the pressure early, with two goals called back due to offside.

Bismarck scored on a penalty kick in the first half and added another in the second half to seal the win.

Next up, the Demons play at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a shot at the state title.

On the consolation side, Century beat Mandan 3-0 to advance to the finals against Grand Forks Central, which will be played at 10 a.m. Wednesday.