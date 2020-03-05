Live Now
BPS Board candidate says he’s on a mission to help Bismarck children

Bismarck businessman Dan Eastgate announced his candidacy for the Bismarck Public School Board. He said he’s a dad of three so he knows the importance of health education for children.

Eastgate is the Area Director for the Bismarck-Mandan Young Life and is a Sources of Strength Trainer for a bullying and suicide prevention program. He also serves on the South Central High School Community Advisory Board. He said his focus is on caring for all students, supporting school staff and emphasizing healthy education spaces.

“My leadership style has always been one that I want to look for solutions, not problems. And so a big part of that means listening to the community members around us, listening to our already current administration, the superintendent’s office, listening to some of their ideas, taking a really good look at that and choosing the best one for our kids,” said Eastgate.

The Bismarck School Board election is Tuesday, June 9.

