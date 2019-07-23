Bronc Riding at State Fair

This is the first year the fair has had Bronc riding. Not only are these guys performing, but they’re competing for a spot in the finals this fall.

They range in age from teenagers to adults. The goal is to ride the bronco for eight seconds while it tries to buck them off.

“Typically you have bronc riding with the bronc saddles, and these ranch cowboys are bringing their stock saddles and putting them on bucking horses and that’s like taking a Mercedes out to a 4-wheel drive competition in the mud. So, it provides to be very entertaining,” said Randy Taylor, Pro Announcer.

The show is happening Monday and Tuesday before the bull riding competition.