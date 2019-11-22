BSC receives $247K grant from USDA for nursing education

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck State College has seen enrollment rise in their nursing program since they built their new building.

But they were running into problems reaching out to nursing students in rural communities. 

Recently, BSC received a grant that would help rural students receive the education they need for the nursing program through new Interactive Video Network (IVN) equipment. 

The new video equipment will be used to improve teaching simulations at BSC satellite sites in towns like Hazen, Hettinger, Harvey, Garrison and Ashley.

Bismarck State College Nursing Department Director Annie Paulson said, given the overall shortage of nurses statewide, she’s excited to see rural students get the education they need to succeed. 

“There’s such a huge shortage in our state and nurses really are critical in every area of healthcare, so without established nurses in a facility, we really see a lot of issues arise,” Paulson said.

The $247,366 grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant program. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

DSU Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU Football"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Homicides in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicides in ND"

Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, November 22nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Williston District One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston District One"

Wind Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wind Farm"

Pregnancy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pregnancy"

Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving"

Suicide Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Awareness"

Weights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weights"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

BSC Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Grant"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge