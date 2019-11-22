BSC receives $247K grant from USDA for nursing education

Bismarck State College has seen enrollment rise in their nursing program since they built their new building.

But they were running into problems reaching out to nursing students in rural communities.

Recently, BSC received a grant that would help rural students receive the education they need for the nursing program through new Interactive Video Network (IVN) equipment.

The new video equipment will be used to improve teaching simulations at BSC satellite sites in towns like Hazen, Hettinger, Harvey, Garrison and Ashley.

Bismarck State College Nursing Department Director Annie Paulson said, given the overall shortage of nurses statewide, she’s excited to see rural students get the education they need to succeed.

“There’s such a huge shortage in our state and nurses really are critical in every area of healthcare, so without established nurses in a facility, we really see a lot of issues arise,” Paulson said.

The $247,366 grant is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant program.