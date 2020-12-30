Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition gets grant to reduce underage substance use

The Burleigh-Morton Behavioral Health Coalition just received a five-year grant to reduce underage drinking and marijuana use.

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy gave the coalition $125,000 to work on reducing underage use rates by three percent.

A 2019 survey of Bismarck and Mandan high school students found that 31 percent drank alcohol in the last month and roughly 15 percent had used marijuana — both higher than the state average.

Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Sue Kahler says much of the grant will go toward educating younger generations about drug and alcohol use.

“But there is concern, because we passed the medical marijuana law, which seems to bring an impact of reducing how harmful marijuana is to our youth so we need to educate about using marijuana, especially when you’re a youth, how it affects your brain development,” Kahler said.

The coalition aims to serve close to 100,000 people in the Bismarck-Mandan-Lincoln area to prevent youth substance use.