Business Beat: Magic City Tattoo

A local tattoo artist recently opened a new shop in Minot. Ahnie Peeples opened Magic City Tattoo in late February in Prarie Rose Plaza.

The shop is located in Suite 2 and was refurbished and decorated by Peeples and her associates.

Peeples formerly worked at Psychward Tattoo in Minot and opened Magic City Tattoo as a way to spend more time doing what she loves most — being a mom.

“Just to have a spot where I can kind of have my kids and work around just like multi-tasking, being a human being on earth and being able to work full time,” said Peeples.

To learn more about Magic City Tattoo click here.

