Business Beat: New jewelry store opens in Roosevelt Plaza in Minot

A jeweler operating out of her home for the last four years now has a store front.

Jennifer Stringer owns Flawless $5 Bling in Minot.

Every piece of the Paparazzi jewelry is $5.

She even has pieces for men and children, and it’s all lead- and nickel-free.

After realizing she had too much jewelry, she said she knew she had to expand her business.

“I wanted people to be able to see exactly what I have. I usually do Facebook live but you really don’t get the good look on the Facebook live. So, I figured, ‘Hey, let’s just do this,’ so people can actually come, see and feel the jewelry, and they can actually see how it looks on them,” said Stringer, Director/CEO of Flawless $5 Bling Boutique.

The store can be found 1310 East Burdick Expressway Suite 1 at Roosevelt Plaza.

