Business Beat: New name, same mission

A business in Minot may have a new name, but they are they same company, with the same goal.

Previously known as United Blood Services, Vitalant, is a nonprofit that collects and provides blood across the US. United Blood had served the community for 80 years and one person says the new name won’t stop their presence in the community.

“We have not sold out. It’s the same familiar faces same mission station. All of our non profits organizations were under one umbrella. Basically all had different names so this a combined effort to all come together as one.” says Teresa Johnson.

The location is the first Vitalant in the Nation– to be completely remodeled inside and out.