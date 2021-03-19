There’s been a change to the Bismarck Airport.

It’s not a new flight option. Instead, it’s “The Junction” — a full-service bar now open in the concession area.

Construction finished in September of last year, though travel restrictions and other pandemic-related obstacles made getting it off of the ground a slow-rolling process.

An airport representative tells us business is finally picking up.

We asked him why they added the bar after going so many years without one, and he says it was time to make a change.

“A new fun thing to do, just kind of, I suppose, answering the call after several years, I suppose.

The airport staff has gotten a lot of good compliments on the bar, and it’s been really well received by the passengers,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manager for Bismarck Municipal Airport.

Remynse says the bar will be a permanent fixture at the airport, and its hours of operation will comply with state law.