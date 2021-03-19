Business Beat: The Junction, a full-service bar now open in the Bismarck Airport

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s been a change to the Bismarck Airport.

It’s not a new flight option. Instead, it’s “The Junction” — a full-service bar now open in the concession area.

Construction finished in September of last year, though travel restrictions and other pandemic-related obstacles made getting it off of the ground a slow-rolling process.

An airport representative tells us business is finally picking up.

We asked him why they added the bar after going so many years without one, and he says it was time to make a change.

“A new fun thing to do, just kind of, I suppose, answering the call after several years, I suppose.
The airport staff has gotten a lot of good compliments on the bar, and it’s been really well received by the passengers,” said Matthew Remynse, the Marketing and Operations Manager for Bismarck Municipal Airport.

Remynse says the bar will be a permanent fixture at the airport, and its hours of operation will comply with state law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Quick-thinking sisters save dad's life with CPR skills learned in high school

Ag Experiment

KX Convo: Sen. Kevin Cramer

Friday, March 19th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Law Enforcement Vaccines

Runaways in ND

Unemployment in ND

Bunch of Audits

PRCA Rodeo

FF MAR 19

NDC MAR 19

Warm start to spring: Mike's Full Forecast 3/19/2021

Century Track & Field

Class B State Basketball

Equal Act

New VP of Nursing

MHS Cheer

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News