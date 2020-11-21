Business Beat: Tiffany’s Pet Hotel in Watford City

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Watford City woman is welcoming your pets into her home.

Tiffany’s Pet Hotel is a new pet boarding service for owners to drop off their furry and scaley friends whenever they need a vacation or just a day away.

The owner of the business says a combination of lacking services like this in the community along with her love for animals made it a no-brainer to set up shop in her own home.

“At the moment I can only do one or two pet families at a time. I would love to expand and do more pets on a full-time, all day, and expand into a doggy daycare type facility,” Tiffany’s Pet Hotel Owner, Tiffany Sipe said.

To set up an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

New Dawn Business

Dog Daycare

KX Convo: Kim Norton

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Burgum on Mandate

Small Businesses

Green Bandana

Plea From Nurses

Lifeblood Award

12 Stones

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/20

District 8 Seat

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 20

NDC NOV 20

Friday, November 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast

Class A State Volleyball

COVID & HS Activities

School Food Pantry

KX Convo: Major Nelson De La Vergne

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss