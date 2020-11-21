Business Beat: Tiffany’s Pet Hotel in Watford City

A Watford City woman is welcoming your pets into her home.

Tiffany’s Pet Hotel is a new pet boarding service for owners to drop off their furry and scaley friends whenever they need a vacation or just a day away.

The owner of the business says a combination of lacking services like this in the community along with her love for animals made it a no-brainer to set up shop in her own home.

“At the moment I can only do one or two pet families at a time. I would love to expand and do more pets on a full-time, all day, and expand into a doggy daycare type facility,” Tiffany’s Pet Hotel Owner, Tiffany Sipe said.

To set up an appointment, click here.